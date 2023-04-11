Apple on Tuesday announced it will open its doors to customers at two new retail locations in India: Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18, and Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20. These new retail locations mark a significant expansion in India that will offer great new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers.

The barricade for Apple Saket was revealed this morning and features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past. The colorful artwork celebrates Apple’s second store in India — located right in the nation’s capital. Beginning April 20, customers will be able to stop by to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personalized service and support from the store’s team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses.

In celebration of the first Apple Store opening in India, Apple BKC announced a special Today at Apple series — “Mumbai Rising” — running from opening day through the summer. Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these sessions will offer hands-on activities with Apple’s products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai. Customers can explore the “Mumbai Rising” sessions and sign up at apple.com/in/today.

Ahead of opening day, customers are invited to download custom Apple BKC and Apple Saket wallpapers, specially curated playlists on Apple Music to move to the sounds of Mumbai and Delhi, and visit apple.com/in/retail/bkc and apple.com/in/retail/saket to learn more about the upcoming openings in India. Apple BKC opens Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. IST, and Apple Saket will open for customers April 20 at 10 a.m. IST.