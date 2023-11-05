Any time water or any other liquid is spilled on any device – more so a MacBook – users generally tend to hit the panic button. In most cases, users are unaware of the extent of damage or some times aren’t aware if liquid has somehow entered the Mac ports or keyboards.

Apple has introduced a new feature in its macOS Sonoma operating system that can detect the presence of liquid or water in the Type-Cports of Mac computers.

This feature, called “liquiddetectiond,” is designed to help prevent damage toMacs caused by liquid spills or accidental immersion.

How does it work?

The liquiddetectiond daemon is a background process that runs on Macs with Type-C ports. It monitors the ports for any signs of liquid, such as a change in electrical resistance or a change in the temperature of the port. If liquid is detected, the daemon will alert the user with a notification and prompt them to unplug any connected devices. This notification is intended to help users take immediate action to prevent further damage to their

The liquiddetectiond daemon is a valuable tool for Mac users who are concerned about the potential for liquid damage to their devices. By monitoring the Type-C ports for any signs of liquid, the daemon can help to prevent costly repairs or even the loss of a Mac.

Apple’s limited warranty does not cover damage caused by liquids, even for water-resistant products like iPhones and Apple Watches. As a result, Apple has developed various methods to detect liquid exposure in its devices. The Liquid Contact Indicators (LCIs) found in many Apple products are small stickers that change color when they come into contact with liquids. These indicators serve as visual cues for technicians to determine if a device has been exposed to liquids. “Mac laptop computers and some Apple wired and wireless keyboards have Liquid Contact Indicators (LCI) to help determine if these products have been exposed to liquid,” notes Apple on its website.