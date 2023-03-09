Apple has announced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to the lineup this spring. Beautifully designed and built to last, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life — with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.1 Both models include a dual-camera system for stunning photos and videos, the powerful A15 Bionic chip, and innovative safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order this Friday, March 10, with availability starting Tuesday, March 14.

“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, groundbreaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a great option for anyone in the market for a new iPhone.”

The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch2 iPhone 14 Plus feature a durable aerospace-grade aluminum design that is water- and dust-resistant,3 with a Ceramic Shield front cover that is tougher than any other smartphone glass, protecting iPhone from common spills and accidents. An updated internal design provides better sustained performance — great for heavy workloads and high-powered gaming — while improving ease and affordability of repairs. Both models include a gorgeous Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology that supports 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness, along with support for Dolby Vision. The larger display of iPhone 14 Plus is fantastic for watching content, streaming Apple Fitness+ workouts, and playing games, while boasting the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in six stunning colors: midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, purple, and the all-new yellow.