Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is all set to make her presence felt in the upcoming Cannes film festival.

She will be honoring the ‘Women in Cinema’ along with Hollywood actress Kate Winslet. The Cannes Film Festival 2023 is scheduled to be held from May 16 to May 27.

Anushka on Thursday also met the France ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin with her husband Virat Kohli at French Embassy, in New Delhi. The ambassador captioned his social media post with a hint of discussing Sharma’s trip to the festival which will take place in the fashion capital of the world, France.

She is one of India’s all-time biggest cinematic icons with a huge global following, Anushka is also amongst the most influential actors of her generation and has three 300 crore plus films – Sultan, PK and Sanju – under her belt. Anushka Sharma personifies a self-made success story in Indian showbiz like no other.

Previously many Indian celebs like Aishawarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, among others have made their presence felt at the renowned Festival.