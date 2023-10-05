Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said anti-terror agencies will have to adopt such ruthless approach that new terrorist organisations are not formed in the country.
Addressing an anti-terror conference here, Shah also said not only terrorism, but the entire ecosystem of the terrorists has to be destroy.
A glimpse at the significant reduction in incidents of violence in Jammu and Kashmir during the 9 years from 2014 to 2023 compared to the 10 years from 2004 to 2014
Jammu and Kashmir: A New Dawn of Development and Peace
|Indicator
|From June 2004 to May 2014
|From June 2014 to
August 2023
|Percent decline
|Total Incidents
|7217
|2197
|70 % decline
|Total Deaths (Civilian + Security Forces)
|2829
|891
|69 % decline
|Civilian Deaths
|1769
|336
|81 % decline
|Security Forces’ Deaths
|1060
|555
The home minister said tough decisions taken by the Modi government have yielded very good results in handling challenges posed by cryptocurrencies, hawala, terror-funding, organised crime syndicates and narco-terror links.
Still a lot more is to be done, he said.
‘All anti-terror agencies will have to adopt such a ruthless approach that new terrorist organisations cannot be formed,’ he said.
Shah said there is a need to not only combat terrorism but also dismantle its entire ecosystem, and for this “we must work with the spirit of the Whole of Government and Team India”.