Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said anti-terror agencies will have to adopt such ruthless approach that new terrorist organisations are not formed in the country.

Addressing an anti-terror conference here, Shah also said not only terrorism, but the entire ecosystem of the terrorists has to be destroy.

A glimpse at the significant reduction in incidents of violence in Jammu and Kashmir during the 9 years from 2014 to 2023 compared to the 10 years from 2004 to 2014

Jammu and Kashmir: A New Dawn of Development and Peace

Indicator From June 2004 to May 2014 From June 2014 to

August 2023 Percent decline Total Incidents 7217 2197 70 % decline Total Deaths (Civilian + Security Forces) 2829 891 69 % decline Civilian Deaths 1769 336 81 % decline Security Forces’ Deaths 1060 555

The home minister said tough decisions taken by the Modi government have yielded very good results in handling challenges posed by cryptocurrencies, hawala, terror-funding, organised crime syndicates and narco-terror links.

Still a lot more is to be done, he said.

‘All anti-terror agencies will have to adopt such a ruthless approach that new terrorist organisations cannot be formed,’ he said.

Shah said there is a need to not only combat terrorism but also dismantle its entire ecosystem, and for this “we must work with the spirit of the Whole of Government and Team India”.