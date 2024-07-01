Kashmir registers first FIRs under new law

Anantnag, July 01: In a significant milestone, the first FIR under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Police Station Bijbehara, Anantnag. This historic event marks the beginning of a new era in the justice delivery system within the Kashmir Zone.

The case, documented as FIR No. 143/2024, has been registered under Section 125(a) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. This sets a vital precedent for the implementation of the new criminal law framework and underscores the swift and decisive action taken by the Anantnag Police to uphold the law and ensure justice for all.

This development is a testament to the dedicated efforts of the District Police and the judiciary in harmonizing the legal framework, enhancing the efficacy of the justice system, and strengthening the rule of law in the district. The registration of this FIR highlights the commitment of the Anantnag Police to modernizing the legal processes and providing timely justice.

The historic nature of this event signifies Anantnag’s entry into a new era of legal history, setting an example for the rest of the region. The collective efforts of the Police and judicial system in this district continue to pave the way for a more efficient and robust justice delivery mechanism. (KNS)