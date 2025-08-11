Anantnag Police Busts ₹55 Lakh Wild Garlic Fraud Racket

Anantnag: District Police Anantnag has busted an organised fraud racket involving a fake wild garlic (Jangli Lahsun) trade deal, arresting three habitual offenders accused of cheating victims of large sums, including ₹55 lakhs from a Kishtwar resident.

Police spokesperson in a statement issued here , reads, Anantnag Police has successfully dismantled an organised fraud racket, arresting three habitual offenders involved in a multi-layered scheme of cheating and criminal intimidation.

The arrested persons have been identified as, Tasaduq Hussain Dar @ Haji Tasaduq, S/o Abdul Gani Dar, R/o Sadoora, Anantnag, Mohd Iqbal Wani @ Iqbal Bumdori, S/o Mohd Sikander Wani, R/o Bumdoora, Kokernag and Mujeeb Ahmad Koka, S/o Gh Mohiuddin Koka, R/o Shankerpora, Dooru, it reads.

A case under FIR No. 126/2025 has been registered at Police Station Anantnag under Sections 318(4), 351(2), and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint was lodged by a victim from Kishtwar, alleging that he was cheated of ₹55 lakhs in a fake wild garlic (Jangli Lahsun) trade deal, it reads.

The accused allegedly posed as legitimate businessmen, enticing victims with false promises of high returns from the wild garlic trade. Once substantial investments were made, they defaulted on payments and, when confronted, resorted to criminal intimidation to silence the victims, it reads.

Statement further reads, Preliminary investigation reveals that the racket had a wide reach, targeting victims from various economic backgrounds across District Anantnag and other parts of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Many victims invested significant amounts, lured by the prospect of quick profits.

District Police Anantnag urges anyone who has been defrauded by the above-named accused in a similar manner to report the matter immediately to Police Station Anantnag along with any supporting evidence, reads the statement.