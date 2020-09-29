Amshipora killings: Families question delay in handing over of bodies; ‘two arrested’

Srinagar: The family members of three labourers who were killed in a fake encounter at Amshipora Shopian on 18 July, Tuesday questioned the delay in handing over the bodies of the slain trio and demanded authorities to hand over the bodies at the earliest.

The families said that “if Army and police as per their investigation have proved that the slain trio was our kin, then why there is an unnecessary delay in handing over their bodies to the families.”

Muhammad Yousuf, father of Abrar Ahmad, who was father of 15-month-old baby said that on Tuesday, they met higher officials again and demanded justice.

“If there is only one bone of our kin, we will take it back,” he said, adding that their demands are clear including handing over the bodies without unnecessary delay, compensation and punishment to the persons involved.

“We demand compensation because our sons won’t come back but they have families behind like my son, who has a 15-month-old son and wife. Who will take care of them? He questioned.

He further added that persons whosoever is involved in the killings, must be punished in such a way so that such incidents won’t happen again.

Pertinently, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Monday said that the probe is at its final stage and further details about this case will be shared later.

A senior police officer who wished not to be named said that two persons, one each from Pulwama and Shopian have been arrested so far while several others have been questioned in this regard.

He said that arrested persons have been sent for judicial remand for eight days and further investigation in this case is going on.

Official sources said that two arrested persons have been detained on charges of criminal conspiracy in a case under FIR number 42/2020 under relevant sections of law. (KNO)