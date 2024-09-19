Amit Shah urges people to vote against separatism, joblessness

New Delhi, Sep 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers to form a government that is committed to the education of the youth, employment, empowerment of women, and ending separatism.

Shah also said that only a government with a strong will can create a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir, protect the rights of the citizens there, and speed up development work.

“Today, my appeal to the voters going to exercise their franchise in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is to vote in large numbers to form a government which is committed to the education of the youth, employment, empowerment of women and ending separatism and nepotism in the region,” the BJP leader wrote on X in Hindi.

Shah also asked people to go for a vote before having breakfast by saying ‘Pehle matdan phir jalpan’.