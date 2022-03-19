Srinagar: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in a high-level meeting today.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officers of Centre and Jammu and Kashmir were present.

Union Home Minister appreciated the improvement in the security situation.

Militancy-related incidents have dropped from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021. Security forces casualties too have dropped from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021.

Shah emphasized proactive operations against militants to deny them haven or financial support.

He directed the security forces and police to ensure real-time coordination for effective counter-terrorism operations and monitoring activities of terrorists from jails.

Home Minister ordered further strengthening of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Jammu &Kashmir to choke narco-terrorism.

Amit Shah said the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism to achieve Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.