SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Rajouri and Poonch on January 9.

Media reports said Shah will visit the forward areas and meet top Commanders and senior local officers of the administration. He is likely to discuss the steps required to curb the menace of militancy from the border areas, media reports said.

The Home Minister is also likely to chair a meeting of top BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, Shah chaired a security review meeting in New Delhi

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)