RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman left the Kingdom early Wednesday heading for France on an official visit, the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the Royal Court.

The Crown Prince will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

He will also head the Kingdom’s delegation to the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact to be held on June 22-23.

During the visit, the Crown Prince is set to participate in the Kingdom’s official reception for Riyadh’s candidacy to host Expo 2030, to be held in Paris on June 19.