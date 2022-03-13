An American freelance filmmaker has been shot dead while reporting on the war in Ukraine, the Kiev police announced on Sunday.

Brent Renaud, 51, was in a truck with other journalists in Irpin when Russian troops opened fire.

According to local authorities, he was shot dead and one of his colleagues was injured.

He was initially thought to have been commissioned by The New York Times for carrying a press badge listing the newspaper as his publication.

However, The Times has released a statement to clarify that although he worked for them in the past, he was not there on assignment for them.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Brent Renaud’s passing. Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker who contributed to The New York Times over the years.

Although he contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not commissioned by The Times in Ukraine.

“First reports that he worked for The Times were because he was wearing a Times press badge issued for an assignment years ago.”