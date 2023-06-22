Looking to conveniently deposit your Rs 2,000 notes without visiting the bank? Amazon has a solution for you! The e-commerce giant offers the Amazon Pay Cash Load option, allowing you to deposit cash, including those hard-to-find Rs 2,000 notes, into your Amazon Pay balance account right at your doorstep.

With this feature, you can load up to Rs 50,000 per month for your spending needs. The money loaded into your Amazon Pay balance can be used for online purchases, Scan & Pay transactions at stores, shopping on Amazon, and even transferred to your bank account or sent to friends and family, as claimed by Amazon.

So, how does Cash Load work? During your next order delivery, simply hand over the desired cash, including Rs 2,000 notes, to your delivery associate. The exact amount will be instantly deposited into your Amazon Pay balance account.

It’s worth noting that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation in May. Individuals have the option to deposit or exchange these notes before September 30, as stated by the RBI. The decision to discontinue the legal tender status of Rs 2,000 notes beyond that date will be determined by the number of notes returned to the banking system. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has mentioned that the final decision will be made closer to the September 30 deadline.