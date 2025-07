Srinagar, July 30 : Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been suspended for 30.07.2025 from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps.

Government stated that the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri informed that due to heavy continuous rains since early morning on 30.07.2025, Yatra has not been released on the tracks from both the base camps Baltal and Nunwan/ Chandanwari.

So far, over 3.93 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine during the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025.