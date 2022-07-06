Srinagar, Jul 05 : After remaining suspended for a day, Amarnath Yatra resumed on Wednesday with improvement in weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

An official told that Yatra has resumed through both routes from Chandanwari and Baltal in Pahalgam and Ganderbal areas respectively.

The Yatra which was suspended temporarily and halted in Jammu due to bad weather conditions has now been resumed on account of improved weather conditions. @ShriSasb @diprjk — Divisional Commissioner Jammu (@Divcomjammu) July 6, 2022

Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Tuesday due to inclement weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir—(KNO)