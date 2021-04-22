In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Latest News
··1 min read

Amarnath Yatra: COVID surge forces temporary suspension of registration process

File photo

Srinagar: In wake of the spike in the COVID-19 cases, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has decided to suspend the registration process for the pilgrimage temporarily.

A top official said that the situation is being monitored very keenly and there has been no decision regarding the Amarnath Yatra as yet.

However, he said that only registration process has been temporarily suspended while there has been no call over the pilgrimage so far.

The decision vis-a-vis Amarnath Yatra-2021 will be taken by the board accordingly, he said—(KNO)

Previous
Former J&K minister dies of Covid-19
Next
Islamic scholar Wahiduddin Khan passes away due to Covid-19
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor