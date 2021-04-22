Amarnath Yatra: COVID surge forces temporary suspension of registration process

Srinagar: In wake of the spike in the COVID-19 cases, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has decided to suspend the registration process for the pilgrimage temporarily.

A top official said that the situation is being monitored very keenly and there has been no decision regarding the Amarnath Yatra as yet.

However, he said that only registration process has been temporarily suspended while there has been no call over the pilgrimage so far.

The decision vis-a-vis Amarnath Yatra-2021 will be taken by the board accordingly, he said—(KNO)