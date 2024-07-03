Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024: Cleanliness drive takes center stage at Ganta Ghar Lal Chowk

SRINAGAR, JULY 03: The second day of the cleanliness awareness campaign for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Ganta Ghar (Clock Tower) Lal Chowk, here.

Pilgrims were welcomed with a grand reception marked by cultural performances and a strong commitment to cleanliness.

The event was graced by the chief guest Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Mandeep Kaur.

Among others present were Keshav Verma, Advisor to J&K Government on Smart Cities besides senior officials from SMC, LCMA, ULB, CTP and line departments.

The celebration beautifully blended tradition and modernity to promote a clean pilgrimage experience.

The Housing and Urban Development Department has mobilized a dedicated Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) team in collaboration with ‘Swaaha,’ an IIT Indore startup, and the artists’ group Hanuman Dhvaj Pathk. Their one-hour performance, “Swachhta ka Shiv Naad,” used drums, cymbals and tambourines to convey a message of environmental responsibility to thousands of pilgrims.

Mandeep Kaur highlighted the significance of the awareness campaign, aiming to encourage pilgrims to minimize plastic usage and maintain cleanliness. The efforts of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in SANJY-2024 have been pivotal in achieving this goal.

Speaking on behalf of Swaha, Shri Sameer Sharma highlighted the comprehensive cleanliness campaign led by the Housing and Urban Development Department, Jammu and Kashmir.

Cleanliness camps have been established along the yatra route, complemented by educational programs promoting a litter-free pilgrimage.

The inclusion of Nukkad Natak performances has further bolstered enthusiasm among pilgrims, fostering a collective commitment to uphold cleanliness standards and reduce plastic waste. These street plays will continue to engage pilgrims across various ULBs along the entire yatra route throughout the pilgrimage period.