Srinagar, Oct 27: The Managing Committee of Amar Singh Club in a major reach-out to senior citizens organised a symposium on Healthy Ageing to discuss the challenges and needs of elders of the society.

The symposium was well attended by special invitee’s and senior Club members. Amongst those who participated were Zaffer A Shah, Senior Advocate, Rouf Punjabi, Ibrahim Shahdad, Dr Abdul Majid Siraj, Dr T S Sethi, Saleem Beig, Er M S Sethi, Er SRS Madni, Mohammed Amin Kathwari, Shiekh Mehmood Akhtar, Sheikh Hafeez Akhtar, Er Farooq Wani, Er Bashir A Bhat, A M Wattali, Abdul Majeed Mattoo, Abdul Hamid Punjabi and others.

Experts from the Health Department included Dr Zubair Saleem, Geriatric Counsellor and Dr Naveed Nazir, Pulmonologist. Noted satire artist Zareef Ahmad Zareef also participated.

Dr Zubair Saleem shared his experiences of working with senior citizens and underlined the physiological, psychological and societal challenges faced by them. He stated that a distinction was required to be drawn between ageing and illness as these were two different things and required different management. Dr Naveed Nazir threw light on the post-covid situation. Members posed questions about the complications and side effects of Covid and vaccinations.

Zaffer A Shah underlined the need for creation of facilities for the elderly which could tend exclusively to all their needs. He urged the participants that in view of most of them having discharged their responsibilities towards their families, it was perhaps time to collectively contribute towards the needs of the society.

Dr Abdul Majid Siraj welcomed the suggestion of Zaffer A Shah and stated that it was indeed the need of the hour. Dr Siraj informed the participants that he had already built one hospital/home for the elderly in London and would be more than happy to be part of any endeavour towards this in Srinagar.

Mohammed Ibrahim Shahdad gave a lecture on the importance of physical fitness and the need to be mentally strong in order to age healthily. He shared his life experiences with the participants and urged them to stay active and positive whatever the situation may be.

Saleem Beig thanked the management of Amar Singh Club for this reach out and said that the interaction had provided valuable inputs which could provide critical direction for assisting in healthy ageing.

Presenting the vote of thanks to the participants, Nasir Hamid Khan, Honorary Secretary of Amar Singh Club thanked the participants for sparing their time for this important subject and giving valuable suggestions on the subject. He stated that it is an accepted fact that people are now living longer. While we should be thankful for that and the opportunities it brings along, it also carries with it many challenges and issues which we tend to neglect. It is only when one of our loved one suffers from these issues that we sit up and take note. There is a slow and steady decline in the physical and mental faculties which is characterized by the emergence of several complex health states commonly called geriatric syndromes.

The objective of this event is to facilitate a meaningful interaction as the Club benefits from harnessing the vast wealth of knowledge, skills and experiences stored within the brilliant minds of our elders. In return, we shall be happy to assist in steps aimed at facilitating their improved quality of life.

Many factors influence healthy aging. Some of these, such as genetics, are not in our control. Others – like exercise, a healthy diet, going to the doctor regularly, and taking care of our mental health – are within our reach. Research has identified actions you can take to help manage your health, live as independently as possible and lead happy and productive lives.

Social interaction has proven to be critically beneficial for our seniors. It is important to meet like-minded people. Besides having the opportunity to live a higher quality of life, social interaction presents some important health benefits for senior citizens, including a reduced risk of dementia and controls and prevents an extensive range of physical and mental problems.

On behalf of the Managing Committee of Amar Singh Club, Khan assured the participants of full support and assistance. He also gave special thanks to Dr Mustaq A Rather, Director of Health Department Kashmir who had kindly provided experts and other support for the Symposium.