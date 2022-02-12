Srinagar Feb 10: Stage is set for declaration of Class X result next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 80000 students wrote the exam which was held offline in November-December last year. The government had announced a 30 percent relaxation in the syllabus in view of the COVID-19 pandemic

An individual candidate who has appeared in the secondary examination has to visit the official website and enter the requested credentials in order to check the result as well as download the scorecard.

Steps to download the scorecard

Enter your exam roll number or Full Name on the given boxes

ADVERTISEMENT

Your JKBOSE Class 10 Marks card will be shown on the screen.

Print a copy of the scorecard for future reference or save it in PDF format.

JKBOSE prepares Gazette for each year for all the classes. You can also download the Gazette in PDF Format

Alternatively, students will be able to get their results through SMS. The process for testing JKBOSE by SMS will be announced soon on the official website.