All Schools in Jammu Division Shut Till Aug 30 Due to Heavy Rains, Safety Concerns: DSEJ

Jammu: Authorities on Thursday announced closure of all schools, both government and private, across Jammu division till August 30 in view of heavy rains and related disruptions.

An order issued by Director School Education Jammu, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, continuous downpours had caused waterlogging in many school premises, restricted access in low-lying areas, and posed threats of landslides and shooting stones in hilly regions.

The order pointed out that road damage in several districts had made travel unsafe, and the situation had raised concerns among parents and civil society who had urged authorities to continue the shutdown.

“In the interest of safety of students and staff, all schools in Jammu Division shall remain closed till August 30, 2025,” the directive reads.

School heads have been directed to consider online classes, particularly for senior students, where infrastructure allows. They must also ensure cleaning and inspection of buildings before reopening.

The order underlined that institutions must strictly follow prescribed SOPs and consult local administration before resuming physical operations.

Meanwhile, the Directorate said the situation is being monitored closely and further directions will be issued depending on weather conditions.