All Schools, Colleges to Reopen Tomorrow Except in Kupwara, Baramulla, Gurez: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir V.K. Bidhuri on Monday said that all schools and colleges across the Valley will reopen from Tuesday, with the exception of those located in Kupwara, Baramulla, and the Sub-District of Gurez.

The decision follows a period of closure due to heightened tensions in the region last week. Authorities are assessing the situation in the excluded areas and will announce reopening dates accordingly.