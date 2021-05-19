All J&K Plus Two Lecturers’ Forum pays homage to COVID victims

Jammu: A virtual conference of All J&K Plus Two Lecturers’ Forum was organised on Wednesday in which various representatives from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir participated.

In a statement, the forum said the participants “appreciated the efforts taken by Convenor and District President Jammu Pardeep Singh for organizing this virtual conference”.

The conference discussed various issues of the fraternity including regularisation of incharge Lecturers, Principals and Joint Directors, ACP, filling up all the vacant posts in the department.

It was also demanded that teachers, masters and lecturers who are rendering their services at different Covid centres should be included in the list of frontline workers and special incentives must be paid to them as well.

The forum stressed upon the government that special training should be provided to the teachers, masters and lecturers before deploying them for Covid duties.

“It was also demanded that online classes for the students of remote area should be conducted on radio like previous year by DIET and SIE,” the statement added.

In the conference, homage was also paid by observing two minutes silence for the members of educational faculty who lost their lives in battle against corona.

“The members also prayed for the ones who are fighting this disease and also prayed for their early recovery,” the statement added.