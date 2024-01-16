The Jammu and Kashmir Government has asked its employees to attend January 26 functions as a part of their official duty in the Union Territory.

The main function of Republic Day 2024 is being held at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, where the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor will preside over and take the salute.

All the officers and officials of the government and public sector undertakings stationed at Jammu are called upon to attend the function as part of their official duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

All heads of departments and chief executives of public sector undertakings shall ensure their participation and that of the employees subordinate to them in the function.