All arrangements in place for smooth conduct of elections: ADDC Shopian

SHOPIAN: In order to review the action plan for smooth dispatch of poll parties and election materials to the polling stations and receipt thereof, for AC of Zainapora of Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, the Additional District Development Commissioner ADDC) Shopian, Dr. Nasir Ahmed Lone today chaired a meeting at Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex, here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Dr. Zakir Hussain Faaz, ACR, SDM, Zainapora, Dy. DEO, besides Nodal Officers, Magistrates and other concerned were present on the occasion.

At the outset, the ADDC discussed threadbare the action plan related to dispatch and receipt of poll parties and election materials to the polling stations on pre-Poll and Poll Day from Despatch/Collection Centre established in Mini-Secretariat, Shopian.

On the occasion, the ADDC stressed upon the officers to ensure utmost coordination for efficient and hassle-free dispatch of polling staff and election material to the designated polling stations and receipt thereof. He further emphasised on making all required arrangements well in advance to facilitate a smooth and efficient election process.