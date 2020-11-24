‘AliExpress’, ‘ChinaLove’ among 43 Chinese apps banned by India

The government on Tuesday blocked access to 43 more Chinese mobile applications, including Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and WeDate, alleging that the applications are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defense of the nation.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT issued an order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs, an official government statement said.

Earlier on June 29, the government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on September 2, 2020 another 118 apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

“Government of India today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps. This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” the release said.

The 43 apps include:

AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India – Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard – Business Card Reader CamCard – BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles WeDate-Dating App Free dating app-Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams WeWorkChina First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online Rela – Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP WeTV – TV version WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II