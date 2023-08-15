Renowned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who had been a subject of frequent scrutiny and criticism due to his Canadian citizenship, was granted Indian citizenship on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, who was referred to as ‘Canada Kumar’ by trolls, took to Twitter to share the news along with a heartfelt message affirming his love for the country.

Akshay Kumar receives Indian citizenship on Independence Day 3

“Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!” Akshay Kumar tweeted, attaching an image of his newly acquired Indian citizenship registration document.

The actor’s decision to accept Canadian citizenship had often sparked debates and discussions about his loyalty to India. However, Kumar’s deep-rooted connection with the country has been evident through his work, philanthropic activities, and public statements. In the past, he had expressed his disappointment at the criticism he faced for his choice of citizenship, stating that it hurt when his commitment to India was questioned.

The timing of this announcement, on the occasion of India’s Independence Day, adds a poignant touch to Kumar’s reaffirmation of his Indian identity. With an illustrious career spanning decades, Akshay Kumar has been an integral part of the Indian film industry and has played diverse roles that have resonated with audiences across the country.