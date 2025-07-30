Ajaz Choudhary reappointed IYC National Secy

SRINAGAR, JULY 30: Ajaz Ahmed Choudhary from Kallar Mohra, Mendhar, has been reappointed as National Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC). His appointment was approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, following the recommendation of Krishna Allavaru, AICC In-Charge of Youth Congress, and Uday Chib, IYC President. Choudhary has held several roles in the party, including Vice President of J&K Youth Congress, State Secretary of PYC, Lok Sabha General Secretary, and President of AYC Mendhar. He began his political journey as NSUI College President and gradually moved up through consistent work and outreach.

Belonging to the Gujjar and Bakarwal tribal community, Choudhary credits his interest in public service to his father, Haji Mohd Sharief, who served as a Sarpanch and BCC President in Balakote. In a message, Choudhary thanked Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Krishna Allavaru, Uday Chib, Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain, Tariq Hameed Karra, G.A. Mir, Shahnawaz Choudhary, Neeraj Kundan, Raman Bhalla, and Iftikhar Ahmed for their support.