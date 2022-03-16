Mumbai: The teaser of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer ‘Runway 34’ was unveiled by Bollywood star Salman Khan.

The 47-second video clip showcases a thrilling ride in an aircraft flown by Ajay and Rakul with difficulties coming towards them as they cannot land their flight due to heavy rainfall.

Alongside the teaser, Salman wrote on Twitter: “I don’t have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34.”

Inspired by true events, the trailer of this edge of the seat thriller will be released on March 21.

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, ‘Runway 34’ is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia.

‘Runway 34’ is landing on Eid, April 29.

ADVERTISEMENT