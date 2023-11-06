Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a global icon and one of the most loved female stars of Bollywood who are known for their beautiful appearances and acting skills. The actress is the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant and has established herself as the highest paid and popular film stars of India.

Aishwarya Rai is often seen posing for the paps with her daughter and husband. The actress was recently spotted at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash and she was wearing a pink outfit which grabbed everyone’s attention. The actress was seen alone and neither her husband Abhishek Bachchan nor her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was spotted during her arrival into the party.

Various videos of Aishwarya Rai’s solo entry are doing rounds on social media and netizens are questioning the absence of Abhishek Bachchan. The Diwali bash was organised by ace designer Manisha Malhotra and fans wonder whether no from the Bachchan family was invited to the party or all is not well between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Some of the internet users have started linking her again with Salman Khan.

The social media users after watching the video swamped the comment box. One user commented, ”Finally daughter is not sewed to her hand . Lolz”. Another user wrote, ”Salman ki bi akele hii ki entry thi samjhe tum .”

Check out the comments and videos below.