Air Raid Sirens Sound in Chandigarh For An Hour

Chandigarh, May 9: An air raid alert triggered panic in Chandigarh on Thursday evening after a warning from the Air Force Station indicated a possible aerial attack. Sirens wailed across the Union Territory for nearly an hour, prompting the administration to issue an advisory asking residents to stay indoors and away from balconies or rooftops.

“An air warning has been received from the air force station of a possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and stay away from balconies,” read a statement from the Chandigarh administration. About an hour later, authorities confirmed that the alert had ended.

The alert came in the wake of heightened military activity between India and Pakistan. Neighbouring Panchkula in Haryana also activated sirens and advised residents to take shelter indoors.

Authorities in Mohali, Punjab, which shares borders with Chandigarh, also issued advisories to sectors near the UT. “There is an alert in some areas of Chandigarh. We are advising Mohali residents in the bordering sectors to remain indoors and away from windows and glass panes,” the district administration stated.

In Patiala, a broader advisory was issued, closing educational institutions and urging people to avoid outdoor movement. “Please avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary. Stay away from balconies, rooftops, and open spaces,” the advisory warned.

The alert followed India’s interception of a fresh wave of drone and missile attacks from Pakistan late Thursday, targeting cities such as Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur. Pakistan had attempted to strike military bases in 15 Indian cities including Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuj, and Phalodi, as per the defence ministry.

The escalation comes just a day after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, a precision missile campaign that struck nine terror facilities in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead.