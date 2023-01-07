The father of Shankar Mishra, who reportedly urinated upon a 72 year old lady onboard an Air India flight, has defended his son.

In a shocking incident, Mishra had allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

However, Shyam Mishra, father of Shankar Mishra accused of allegedly urinating on a female co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York, said on Friday the case against his son is “false” and defended him saying he does not think he would have done the act.

As per national media reports, Shankar Mishra, allegedly drunk, unzipped and urinated on the woman. He remained at the spot, exposing himself, until another passenger asked him to return to his seat.

Shyam Mishra has told medi persons that the case was “totally false” and that his son hadn’t slept for 30-35 hours before his flight from New York. “He might have taken a drink on the flight and slept,” he said.

Shyam Mishra, the father of the accused in the Air India urination case, has blamed the victim for blackmailing his son Shankar Mishra and claimed that the money was paid. He further suggested that some demands of the victim must not have been met, upsetting her and leading to further action. He said that “there must be blackmailing”. The statement coincides with the statement issued by Shankar Mishra’s lawyers, in which he claimed that he paid some money to the victim.

“She (victim) had demanded payment and it was made. Don’t know what happened next. She must’ve demanded something that perhaps wasn’t met that upset her. Perhaps there was blackmailing, there must be something,” he has said in a statement.