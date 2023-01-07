The Delhi police have arrested accused Shankar Mishra in connection with the Air India urination incident. National media reports said he was arrested from Bengaluru.

In a shocking incident, Mishra had allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

However, Shyam Mishra, father of Shankar Mishra accused of allegedly urinating on a female co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York, said on Friday the case against his son is “false” and defended him saying he does not think he would have done the act.

As per reports, Shankar Mishra, allegedly drunk, unzipped and urinated on the woman. He remained at the spot, exposing himself, until another passenger asked him to return to his seat.