Mumbai: Ahead of its release, #BoycottJawanMovie has started trending on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan visited the Tirupati temple very early on Tuesday morning to seek blessings. But not everyone on social media is happy about it. A section of netizens are slamming SRK for visiting Tirupati temple before the film’s release. Many are calling it a ‘publicity gimmick’ and not actual devotion.

Another key factor fueling the boycott movement revolves around Tamil Nadu’s prominent politician, Udhayanidhi Stalin. ‘Jawan,’ is set to be distributed in Tamil Nadu by Red Giant Movies headed by Udhayanidhi.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is a Tamil Nadu minister for youth welfare and sports development, also actively engages in the film production industry. Trouble began when he recently delivered a speech that was deemed offensive towards a specific religious community. Check out some of the tweets below.

Some social media users are also connecting this boycott trend with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and are calling for a complete boycott of Bollywood.

As the release date of ‘Jawan’ looms nearer, the situation remains tense, with social media platforms abuzz with debates and discussions surrounding the film and the boycott movement. SRK fans, on the other hand, are confident that, just like ‘Pathaan,’ ‘Jawan’ will achieve the remarkable 1000 crore milestone, despite facing the boycott trend.