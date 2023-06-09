Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan took to Instagram to give her followers a little glimpse of her pregnancy journey alongside her loving husband, Anas Saiyad.

The couple looked adorable as they posed for the mirror selfie, brimming with joy and anticipation for the arrival of their little bundle of joy. In the pic, Sana can be seen in a green abaya.

Sana Khan, who bid adieu to her acting career, has been embracing motherhood with utmost grace. Her recent appearance at a mass marriage event in Mumbai further showcased her commitment to giving back to society. Despite her advanced pregnancy, the former actress graced the occasion with her presence, exuding elegance and spreading happiness among the newlyweds.

Sana Khan’s decision to step away from the limelight and focus on her personal life has been met with respect and admiration from her fans.

As the countdown to the arrival of their little one begins, Sana Khan and Anas Sayied continue to cherish every moment of this beautiful phase in their lives. Their fans eagerly await further updates and eagerly anticipate the joyous announcement of their baby’s arrival.