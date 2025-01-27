Srinagar : Animal Husbandry Department Kashmir officially unveiled its calendar for the year 2025 in an impressive function presided over by the Director Dr. Parvinder Singh Sudan, with Burhan Hussain Assistant Director Information department serving as the guest of honour. The gathering included all officers of the department. The calendar is part of an “information dissemination” campaign initiated by the Animal Husbandry Department. The calendar is published under information dissemination programme of the Department.

Dr. Sudan highlighted that this initiative aims to provide valuable month-wise advisories specifically designed for pet and livestock owners. This structured approach is intended to enhance awareness regarding animal care practices throughout the year. During his address, Dr. Sudan reiterated the department’s unwavering commitment to animal health and welfare. The calendar serves as a practical tool for educating pet and livestock owners about best practices in animal husbandry besides acting as source for having information regarding employment generating departmental schemes align with broader goals aimed at doubling farmers’ incomes in Kashmir.

In her address Dr. Purnima Bhat, an extension officer within the department, emphasized that extension work plays a pivotal role in raising mass awareness among farmers about effective animal husbandry practices. The launch of this calendar is seen as a significant step in this direction, reinforcing the department’s mission to support agricultural productivity through informed animal care.

Speaking with media personnel on the side lines of the launch function Dr. Anwar Hussain Nagoo, the Media Liaison Officer of the Animal Husbandry Department in Kashmir, stated that the calendar acts as a strategic planning tool for individuals involved in animal husbandry. By providing specific dates and information relevant to their activities, like breeding schedules, feeding regimens, and health check-ups. One of the significant aspects highlighted by Dr. Nagoo is information dissemination regarding various employment generation schemes offered by the Animal Husbandry Department and serving individuals looking to enter or expand within this sector. The calendar also serves the toll for disseminating information regarding departmental initiatives and achievements. Additionally, the calendar includes information about all types of holidays notified by the government of Jammu & Kashmir (JK). This feature is particularly useful for government employees who need to be aware of official holidays for planning their work schedules accordingly.