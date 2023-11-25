Srinagar, Nov, 25: The AG Office Srinagar’s week-long celebration of Audit Diwas ended with a cultural event at SKICC, drawing the curtains on a week long festivities from November 19 to 25.

PAG Pramod Kumar and DAG Inabat Khaliq, along with other dignitaries like Nazir Ahmad Ganie, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Dr. Masood Tanveer, Principal Government Medical College Srinagar, and Mr. Javid Bakshi, MD SKICC Srinagar, inaugurated the event with a symbolic lamp lighting ceremony.

This event paid tribute to the crucial roles played by the CAG and AG Office. The week’s activities ranged from an Audit Marathon and Cleanliness Drive to cultural performances. Blood donation drives, Rangoli and painting competitions, as well as various sports competitions like cricket, football, badminton, volleyball, and chess, were conducted. The academic community actively participated through quiz competitions and inter-debate contests at SKUAST-K.

The event was graced by J&K LG, Shri Manoj Sinha as the Chief Guest at AG Office Jammu. The convergence of cultural, sports, and academic activities showcased the diverse engagements and contributions of AG Office Srinagar during Audit Diwas, emphasizing the importance of governance, collaboration, and accountability in this new era.