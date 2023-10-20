Srinagar: After Vistadome coach, Kashmir will soon have a Vande Bharat service, which is already working in many states of India.

As per reports, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said this financial year the service is expected to be introduced in Srinagar

The union minister said that the service will run after the completion of Jammu to Srinagar railway line.

He said the Jammu-Srinagar railway line is expected to start within this financial year.

By March next year, the government plans to roll out 75 Vande Bharat trains and is also keen to run sleeper versions of the trains on long-distance routes as an alternative to Rajdhani Express trains.

The Vande Bharat Express is a medium-distance train service operated by Indian Railways. Similar to Shatabdi Express, these are day train services that connect Indian cities which are less than 10 hours apart.

The trainsets can support semi-high speeds but due to the railway track speed capacity, multiple stoppages and traffic congestion, the operating speed of the services are limited to 160 km/h (99 mph) on a section of the Delhi-Bhopal service and 110–130 km/h (68–81 mph) on other services.