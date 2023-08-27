A teacher of a government higher secondary school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district was arrested on Saturday for thrashing a student. The student, who was admitted to the hospital, said he was beaten because he wrote “Jai Shri Ram” on the classroom’s blackboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police registered an FIR against the accused teacher and the school’s principal. Police said the principal is absconding from the authorities.

The teacher and the principal face charges under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

This comes a day after a video emerged of a teacher at a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar making her students beat a fellow Muslim student. “I have declared jitne bhi Mohammedan bachhe hai…” the teacher was caught saying on camera while she called the rest of the class one after the other to take turns hitting the Muslim student.

After the incident in Kathua, the Deputy Commissioner issued a notification saying a three-member committee had been formed to inquire into it. The members comprise the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Bani, the Deputy Chief Education Officer of Kathua and the principal of the government higher secondary school in Kharote.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)