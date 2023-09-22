New Delhi: After being passed by Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha has also passes unanimously women reservation bill , which seeks reserve 33% of seats in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women.

The women’s reservation Bill, the first legislation to be cleared by both Houses in the new Parliament building, secured 214 votes in its favour with none against it in the Upper House.

There was no abstention during the voting proceedings presided by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned sine die, ending the special session of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked all members for their support to the Bill.

He came to the Upper House before the voting process got underway at night.

In a post on X, Modi said, “A defining moment in our nation’s democratic journey! Congratulations to 140 crore Indians. I thank all the Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Such unanimous support is indeed gladdening.”

“With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament, we usher in an era of stronger representation and empowerment for the women of India. This is not merely a legislation; it is a tribute to the countless women who have made our nation. India has been enriched by their resilience and contributions. As we celebrate today, we are reminded of the strength, courage, and indomitable spirit of all the women of our nation. This historic step is a commitment to ensuring their voices are heard even more effectively,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, hailing the passage of the Bill said, “Where there is a will, there is a way. A historic milestone was achieved today on the path of equitable governance.”

By fulfilling a long-pending demand, Shah said, Prime Minister Modi has sent a powerful message of gender equality and inclusive governance across the world. “My heartfelt gratitude to Modi Ji and congratulations to every citizen,” he said.