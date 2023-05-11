After her Kashmir trip, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has posted photographs of her Kedarnath visit.
“The first time I came to these places- I had never faced a camera 🎥
Today I can’t imagine my life without it.
Thank you Kedarnath for making me who I am and giving me all that I have.
🌙☀️⛰️🎥🙏🏻❤️🌌
Very few people are lucky enough to come to you, and I am full of gratitude and appreciation that I can come back to just thank you.
Jai Bholenath 🙏🏻,” she wrote while posting the photograph.
Earlier, Sara Ali Khan has posted a bunch of pictures as she went on a vacation to the Kashmir valley with her mother-actor Amrita Singh.
She was also accompanied by her friends and Sara has been frequently visiting Kashmir.