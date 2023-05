After her Kashmir trip, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has posted photographs of her Kedarnath visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first time I came to these places- I had never faced a camera πŸŽ₯

Today I can’t imagine my life without it.

Thank you Kedarnath for making me who I am and giving me all that I have.

πŸŒ™β˜€οΈβ›°οΈπŸŽ₯πŸ™πŸ»β€οΈπŸŒŒ

ADVERTISEMENT

Very few people are lucky enough to come to you, and I am full of gratitude and appreciation that I can come back to just thank you.

Jai Bholenath πŸ™πŸ»,” she wrote while posting the photograph.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan has posted a bunch of pictures as she went on a vacation to the Kashmir valley with her mother-actor Amrita Singh.

She was also accompanied by her friends and Sara has been frequently visiting Kashmir.