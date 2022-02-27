The police on Sunday saved an elderly person from the snowbound Jabdi village of Karnah Subdivision who was in need of medical assistance.

According to the official release, Police Station Karnah received a distress call at about 9:45 AM from forward Jabdi area of Karnah that a critically ill patient namely Alif Din, son of Habibullah, 80, needs immediate medical attention as the road leading forward Jabdi is closed due to heavy snowfall in the area.

After the call, the Police took immediate action. Inspector Mudassir Ahmad, Station House Officer (SHO) of Karnah, led his team to the village to evacuate the ailing person to make him reach the hospital.

“Without loss of time, a police team reached the village and lifted the patient on shoulders with the help of locals to Charkungi where from the official vehicle of Jammu and Kashmir Police was pressed into service upto another place at Kona Gabra where hospital ambulance was waiting for the patient to reach,” the police informed.

The patient was then taken to Sub District Hospital Tangdhar for medical treatment where doctors were able to save the ailing patient.

Local people of the village and medical professionals have appreciated the timely action of the police which proved fruitful in saving a life.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Yougal Manhas also rewarded his jawans for help in distress.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that the power supply to village Jabri Bijaldar was snapped on 22nd of February 2022 due to heavy snow fall and consequent faults on 11 KV Jabri Tapline. The Power supply to the said area could not be restored till date due to avalanche warnings of Danger Level 3. The restoration party cannot venture into the Kopra-Toli range until the avalanche warnings are downgraded to danger level 2. While village Jabri is located at a distance of about 36 Km from Tangdar Receiving Station and the HT line passes through a high altitude, avalanche prone and through hilly terrain. The power supply to the said area also remained affected from January 05 – 12 due to heavy snow fall and resultant faults on 33KV Kralpora-Tangdar line and 11KV Kopra-Toli-Jabri Tapline. A DG set of 125 KVA capacity along with an FRP structure for housing the DG Set and containing live in space is also included in the District Capex Budget 2021-22.

Moreover, the road is currently blocked due to heavy snowfall which occurred till yesterday. Both road and electricity will be restored as soon as the Avalanche warning is downgraded, as per the officials from concerned departments.