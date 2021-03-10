‘Aan poshe tele yele wan poshe’: Meet young Kashmir conservator who published first coffee table book on wildlife

Srinagar: When 30-year-old Mehreen Khaleel visited different schools to complete her dissertation on Himalayan langur, she was shocked to learn that most of the students lacked basic knowledge of wildlife and forests.

This was a turning point in her life as she decided to dedicate her life to create awareness about wildlife among the masses. Taking inspiration from Sheikh-ul-Alam’s `Aan poshe tele yele wan poshe’ (Food will last when forests will last), Mehreen founded `Wildlife Research and Conservation Foundation’ (WRCF), an NGO to impart wildlife education to people.

Born and brought up in Kashmir, her tryst with wildlife began during her research in Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. She learnt that not many people are aware of the rich flora and fauna of Kashmir, and how they contribute to the eco-system.

“When I say aware, I also mean knowing its ecological value. One aspect of my Ph.D. was to bring awareness about the Himalayan gray langur, the lesser-known primate from the Himalayas. So we used to conduct interaction programs in schools and colleges and teach them about wild animals. It used to be very basic know-how of the fauna. I found our younger generation hardly knew about the flora and fauna of their surroundings. And if they knew, it would mostly be bookish knowledge about some tropical animals,” she said.

Through WRCF, she is trying to reach out to people in a step-wise manner. “So our first step is mass awareness of the flora and fauna, eco-spaces and their importance. So far we have done awareness programs in various schools of Srinagar, and Ganderbal districts of the valley. Our main focus is on schools in rural areas but we also educate students from the city,” she said.

Last year, the NGO in collaboration with Kashmir Photography Club organized Kashmir’s first wildlife photography event. In the month-long event, hundreds of photography enthusiasts participated and shared their captured encounters with the wildlife.

“It started on International biodiversity day, and the main idea behind this was to involve common masses in helping us generate some serious data on the biodiversity of Kashmir. This event had three categories: Birds, wild animals, and Insects. We had 14 winners in total and each of them were awarded a cash prize,” she said.

The NGO has also published a first coffee table book featuring photos of wildlife from Kashmir.

“The photos of winners from the event were used in the coffee table book. It will help students, naturalists, and amateur wildlife photographers who are interested to read and know about the biodiversity of Kashmir,” Mehreen said.

The wildlife conservationist has a team of seven core members who are all students from different backgrounds like forestry, literature, veterinarians, science, and photojournalists.

“The work is divided among each one of us and each project or event taken by the WRCF is brainstormed continuously until we sort out the logistics,” she said.