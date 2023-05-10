Ganderbal, May 10: The BAR Association of working advocates and lawyers of Ganderbal on Wednesday held its annual elections.

Senior Counsel, Syed Sajad Hyder Salathi was appointed as uncontested President.

The handout issued by District Bar Association, Ganderbal said that polls were held on Wednesday wherein Advocate Zulfeqar Alam was elected as uncontested Vice -President.

For the post of General Secretary, senior Counsel, Adv SM Mustehseen defeated Advocate Mehraj Ul Hassan.

Advocate Altaf Zargar lost to Advocate Iqbal Reshi for the post of Joint Secretary.

For the post of Treasurer, Advocate Younis Saleem Wani, was appointed as uncontested candidate.

Advocate Tariq lost to Advocate Aslam for the post of Convenor and Advocate Ashraf Yatoo was appointed for the post of spokesperson as uncontested candidate.

The elections were conducted by the Election Authority of Bar Association Ganderbal under the Chairmanship of Adv Gh Rasool Rather and other members of election commission including Adv Kausar Masoodi, Adv Rameez Raja and Adv Hafeez Khanday, who later on announced the election results.

All lawyers from District court Ganderbal and from the Munsif court Kangan took part in the election.

Advocate Syed Sajad Hyder Salathi thanked the voters for their support. He further added that the New Bar Association will work for the overall development of the Bar.