Advisory Committee Formed to Assess Witness Credibility for Ramadan, Eid Crescent Sighting in J&K

A top scholarly committee, headed by Grand Mufti, Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam Farooqi, with Mirwaiz Kashmir Moulvi Umar Farooq as it’s member, has been constituted to delve and decide on the credibility of the witnesses received regarding sighting of upcoming Holy Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr crescent in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides Mirwaiz Kashmir Moulvi Umar Farooq, the other top scholars part of the committee include; Maulvi Rehmatullah Mir Qasmi of Dar Ul Uloom Raheemiya; Maulvi Ghulam Rasool Haami of Karwaan-e-Islam International; Hujjat-ul-Islam Agha Hassan Al-mousvi Al-safavi; Fayaz Ahmad Rizvi Vice President Sout-ul-Auliya; Syed Shabir Geelani President Saadat International; Syed Aslam Andrabi Vice President Muslim Personal Law Board; Masroor Abbas Ansari President Itehad-ul-Muslimeen; Nazir Ahmad Qadri from Jammu and Maulana Abdul Hameed Nayeemi.

The Committee, apparently, has been constituted to avoid any confusion among the denizens of Jammu and Kashmir, more so in the backdrop of ‘differing’ views on sighting of the Ramadan moon in the Himalayan region last year.

Terming involvement of any other quarter in framing of the committee as baseless, Grand Mufti, J&K, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam Farooqi, told GNS that the Committe has been exclusively constituted by the Muslim Personal Law Board. “There have been reports going on in different media sections, that some other section has involvement in framing of the Committee, but I want to put it straight that it exclusively has been constituted by Muslim Personal Law Board only and the reports differing from this are baseless”, Islam reiterated.

As per a communiqué, a copy of which lies with GNS, the scholars of the Committee will discuss the reliability of witnesses before making the final announcement.

The communiqué has provided a long list of the members, who have been asked to remain in constant touch with each other. “Once any witness, Ruet, is received, the members are supposed to testify the reliability and if deemed proper are to accordingly share and convey it to the Grand Mufti J&K (Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam Farooqi) or to any member of the constituted committee.”

The communiqué has listed names of Muslim Personal Law Board members from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, who would remain in touch with Grand Mufti J&K, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam Farooqi, on March 10, 2024 (Sunday) to report any possible sighting of the crescent.

Among the members from Summer Capital Srinagar would include; Professor Mohammad Yaseen Kirmani from Haiderpora; Mohammad Noorani Naqshbandi from Naupora; Peerzada Mohammad Ameen Shah from Ghalib Abad, HMT; Advocate Syed Ghulam Nabi Mir from Safa Kadal; Salam ud Din Bajaad from Sanat Nagar; Doctor Abdul Rahman Khadim from Naugam Bye-Pass; Ghulam Ahmad Qureshi from HMT; Dr. Ahmad Rather from Hamdaniya Colony; Dr. Aadil Bhat from Iqbal Abad Bemina; Maulvi Mohammad Younis from Kolipora Khanyar; Ghulam Ahmad Ayaz from Shalteng and Shakeel Ahmad Lone from Buchpora.

From the Ganderbal district would include; Maulvi Ghulam Nabi Bajaad of Kangan; Miyaan Gulzar Naqshbandi from Baba Nagri Kangan; Maulvi Lateef Ahmad Naqshbandi from Wayil; Maulvi Ghulam Mohammad Chechi from Ganiwan and Maulvi Mohammad Ashraf from Gagangeer Kangan.

From the Bandipora district, the members would include; Maulvi Mohammad Ashraf from Bandipora Main; Maulana Mustafa Raza Qadri from Bandipora Main; Hafiz Nazir Ahmad Shah from Bandipora Main; Syed Shabir Ahmad Geelani (Saadat International) from Nanga Baaji and Maulana Mohammad Jamal from Tulail.

From the Baramulla district, those in touch with Grand Mufti, would include; Syed Sharif ul Haq Bukhari from Kreeri; Peerzada Mohammad Shafi Qureshi from Delina; Peerzada Shams ud Din from Baramulla Main; Nazim Nazir from Rohama; Syed Shahid Shafi Geelani from Uri; Maulvi Bashir Ahmad Baba from Narwaw Gulistan Bala and Maulana Tariq Ahmad Wani from Ganthmulla.

The members from Kupwara district would include; Mohammad Arif Mughal from Meelyal; Mufti Humayun Nadvi from Karnah; Mufti Nizamuddin from Handwara; Qazi Khursheed Ahmad from Zurhama; Advocate Mohammad Rafiq Sogami from Lolab; Lone Abdul Khaliq Shumnagi from Shumnag; Advocate Ghulam Nabi Khan from Handwara; Maulvi Bashir ul Alam from Chogal; Haji Mohammad Maqbool Payar Shumnagi from Shumnag; Syed Mohammad Ashraf Andrabi from Kanthpora; Maulvi Mohammad Ashraf Qadri from Meelyal; Qazim Qadri from Meelyal and Peerzada Mohammad Mushtaq Naqshbandi from Meelyal.

Similarly from Budgam, the members would include; Syed Mohammad Aslam Andrabi from Kralapora Chadoora; Syed Abdul Lateef Bukhari from Beerwah; Haji Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir (Dar-ul-Uloom Zeenat-ul-Banaat) from Rawalpora Khan Sahib; Dr. Khazir Mohammad from Khag; Maulvi Ghulam Hassan from Nagbal; Ashfaq Ahmad Qadri from Yachkote; Maulvi Mohammad Asgar from Kani Dajan and Maulvi Mohammad Sabeel from Budgam Main.

The members from south district Kulgam would include; Master Ruhail Ahmad Magray from Kulgam Main; Master Sajad Ahmad Dar from Kulgam Main; Mushtaq Ahmad Malik from Danow Kandi Marg; Mohammad Younis Tak from Main Kulgam; Mirwaiz Maulvi Mohammad Jabbar Sideeqi from Kulgam Main; Maulvi Manzoor Ahmad Dar from Kulgam Main; Jan Mohammad Rangrez from Kulgam Main and Ghulam Qadir Dar from Kulgam Main.

The members from Jammu would include; Advocate Haji Abdul Majeed from Bathindi; Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qadri from Ragoda Sidra; Syed Basharat Hussain Qadri from Jammu Main; Hafiz Mohammad Arif from Sidra; Maulana Mohammad Rafeeq Rizvi from Kalakote; Maulana Qadri Shabir Ahmad Noori from Jammu Main; Maulana Muzaffar Hussain Rizvi from Jammu Main; Mufti Muhammad Rafeeq Nayeemi from Jammu Main; Maulana Mohammad Farooq Qadri from Jammu Main; Maulana Syed Mohammad Farooq from Jammu Main; Maulana Liaquat Ali Nayeemi from Jammu Main; Maulana Abdul Gani Nayeemi from Jammu Main; Maulana Fareed Ahmad Nayeemi from Jammu Main; Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Misbahi from Jammu Main; Maulana Zakir Hussain Naqshbandi from Jammu Main; Qari Ali Akbar Qadri from from Jammu Main; Maulana Talib Hussain Nayeemi from Jammu Main; Maulana Zulfikar Nayeemi from Jammu Main; Maulana Nazakat Hussain from Jammu Main; Mohammad Tayab Raza from Jammu Main; Maulana Haji Ghulam Hussain Rizvi from Jammu Main and Mir Shahid Alam from Jammu Main.

From Pulwama district, the members would include; Syed Mohammad Ashraf Shah from Pulwama Main; Syed Iqbal Qureshi from Pulwama Main, Tauseef Ahmad Wani from Awantipora and Advocate Aijaz Nazir Qadri from Awantipora.

Similarly from Shopian district, the members would include; Maulvi Mohammad Rizwan from Imam Sahib Shopian; Maulvi Mudasir Ahmad Qadri from Shopian Main; Mubarak Ahmad Kashmiri from Shopian Main; Mohammad Amin Thoker from Shopian Main; Sayed Ahmad Kothay from Shopian Main; Mushtaq Ahmad Khan from Shopian Main; Mohammad Afzal Ganai from Shopian Main and Ghulam Hassan from Alam Ganj.

From the district Anantnag, the members would include; Syed Mir Ghulam Nabi from Dooru Shahabad; Nazir Ahmad Khan from Mattan; Rafaqat Ali from Anantnag Main; Mohammad Imran Ganai from Anantnag Main; Peerzada Abdul Hameed from Anantnag Main; Syed Mohammad Ashraf from Ashmuqam; Mohammad Ayoub Padroo from Anantnag Main; Mohammad Ishaaq Ganai from Anantnag Main; Peer Yaseen Makhdoomi from Anantnag Main; Mohammad Ameen Bhat from Anantnag Main and Zahoor Ahmad from Pahalgam.

From district Samba, the members would include; Maulana Mohammad Shafi Rizvi from Samba Main; Haji Mohammad Fareed from Samba Main and Maulana Hafiz Hafeez Qadri from Samba Main.

From Kathua, the members would include; Qari Faqeer Hussain Sahib from Kathua Main, Haji Mohammad Qasim from Kathua Main and Master Mohammad Ashraf from Kathua Main.

From the Ramban district, the members would include; Haji Mohammad Tariq Qadri from Ramban Main; Qari Ali Hussain Nayeemi from Ramban Main; Mufti Dr. Mohammad Azhar Wani from Ramban Main; Maulana Mohammad Farooq from Ramban Main, Maulana Mohammad Abbas from Ramban Main; Chaudhary Mohammad Ali from Ramban Main; Hafiz Abdul Majeed Madni from Ramban Main; Maulana Sharafat Ali Nayeemi from Ramban Main and Maulana Mohammad Sajid Raza from Ramban Main.

From the district of Rajouri, the members would include; Qari Anwar Ahmad from Rajouri Main; Mufti Abdul Rouf Nayeemi from Rajouri Main; Maulana Ghulam Murtaza Pawasti from Rajouri Main; Hafiz Mohammad Sayed from Rajouri Main; Maulana Mohammad Farooq Naqshbandi from Rajouri Main and Mufti Muhammad Ibrahim Misbahi from Rajouri Main.

From district Poonch, the members would include; Liaquat Hussain Qouli Salafi from Poonch Main; Maulana Shahzad Azam Anwari from Poonch Main; Haji Salam Din from Poonch Main; Maulana Mohammad Sakhi Khan from Poonch Main; Hafiz Mashooq Mashrafi (Mohtamim Anwar Ul Uloom Poonch) from Poonch Main and Maulvi Noor Mohammad Noor Mohammad Surankote from Poonch Main.

From the Reasi district, the members would include; Hafiz Mohammad Shafi Rizvi from Reasi Main; Hafiz Wali Mohammad from Reasi Main; Maulana Haji Mohammad Shafi Mahore from Reasi Main; Mufti Muhammad Ashraf Mahore from Reasi Main; Mufti Muhammad Ashraf Misbahi from Reasi Main and Master Mohammad Hussain Zabar from Reasi Main.

From Leh/Ladakh, the members in touch with Grand Mufti on the specified day would include; Mohammad Shakeel Khan Qadri from Drass; Maulana Abdul Ghafoor from Drass; Maulana Mohammad Ramzan from Drass; Mohammad Ismail from Drass and Maulana Nazakat Hussain from Drass. (GNS)

