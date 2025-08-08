Advisor to CM reviews Wular conservation

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 08: Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani today chaired a meeting regarding functioning of Wullar Conservation& Management Authority (WUCMA), Wullar& Manasbal Development Authority and Hygam- Ningli-Tarzoo Development Authority.

The meeting was attended by MLA Sopore Irshad Rasool Kar, Additional Chief Secretary Tourism Department Dr Ashish Chandra Verma, Commissioner Secretary Forest Ms Sheetal Nanda, Chief ConservatorForestsKashmir Irfan Rasool Wani, Director Tourism KashmirRaja Yaqoob and other senior officers.

MLA Sopore raised several issues of WUCMA and Tourism Development Authorities of working in silos and stressed on robust coordination between the departments and agencies like Forest, Tourism, Fisheries PW(R&B), Jal Shakti & Rural Development. He pointed out neglect of tourism huts at Watlab &Ningli, slow pace of desilting, dredging, and need for focused attention on conservation of Wular lake and protecting the livelihood of fishermen in the fringe villages.

Advisor to CM Nasir Aslam Wani reviewed the performance of the line departments and gave directions for maintenance of tourism huts and identifying spots for construction of way-side amenities for the visitors along the high-way. He called for effective coordination particularly between Forest and Tourism departments for better planning on conservation of the lake and how to develop sustainable tourism in the lake catchment area.

The meeting was informed that 1.21 lakh trees have been felled to address the issue of siltation and that Forest Department has earmarked Rs 25 croreduring the current fiscal to implement the Common Management Plan for Wullar conservation

The Advisor emphasized the need to achieve the set targets for dredging and desilting, along with the removal of willow trees. He also underscored the importance of carrying out compensatory afforestation at designated locations to significantly offset the impact of tree felling. Advisor said that the Government shall assess the scope of Wular-Manasbal Development Authority and Hygam-Ningli-Tarzoo Development Authority to see if these two tourism authorities can be merged for better functioning while as WUCMA can continue to work for overall conservation of the Wular lake. He said that Fisheries department shall also play a role in replenishing the lake with various species of fish and to work on biodiversity and lake ecology.