Adnan Sami has stunned fans once again. In what looks like a massive transformation, Adnan left his fans in awe as they could not even recognise the singer.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a selfie from the Maldives, and wrote, “Just Chilling,” and called the beach destination a ‘paradise’.

Adnan shared another picture in which he is enjoying Japanese cuisine with his children, while on a family holiday. He wrote, “Lunch at the popular Mar-Umi restaurant. Incredible Peruvian & Japanese cuisine!! Just WOW!!😘.” Reacting to this set of pictures, one fan commented, “Looking hot”.

Adnan has been posting a lot of pictures since he embraced his new avatar. Check out his recent pictures here:

Adnan’s transformation has motivated many on the internet to embrace fitness. The singer, who has struggled with obesity, has now reportedly lost 155 kgs. He was recently in the news when he shared a throwback post featuring Madhuri Dixit and Ameesha Patel, writing, “Throwback with dear friends Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ameesha Patel, and I from many ‘kilos’ ago!.”