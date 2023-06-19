Lucknow: ‘Adipurush’ has landed in big trouble after a case was registered against the team for hurting religious sentiments.

The national spokesperson of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha, Shishir Chaturvedi had lodged an FIR with the Hazratganj police against the makers and the star cast of the film ‘Adipurush’.

In his complaint, Chaturvedi said that the film was a deliberate attempt to insult Hindu sentiments by distorting the images of Hindu gods with offensive dialogues, and costumes.

He alleged that filmmakers did not have the courage to make films related to religious heads of other religions.