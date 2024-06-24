Kashmir

ADGP Law and Order, other officials brief MRT teams ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, Jun 24: ADGP Law and Order-cum-Commandant General SDRF Vijay Kumar along with IGP Kashmir VK Birdi and other officials briefed joint MRT teams of J&K police, SDRF, BSF and CRPF in view of Amarnath Yatra scheduled to commence from June 29.

An official told that the top officers also inspected the equipment and briefed the teams ahead of the Yatra.

He said that they were also accompanied by DIG south Kashmir, DIG Armed, Commanding Officer NDRF and Commanding Officer SDRF.

He said that 13 teams of J&K police, 11 teams of SDRF, 8 teams of NDRF, 4 teams of BSF and 2 teams of CRPF were briefed by the officials and were sent off for further deployment at yatra routes

Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence from June 29 and will concluded on August 29 this year

