SRINAGAR: Authorities in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have asked the heads of the educational institutions to seek permission before conducting any event to ensure judicious use of the precious time of the students.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore stated in an order that various heads of the institution have expressed concern that the valuable time of students is being wasted on disaster awareness programs, environment-day-related events, mushaira, commemorations of specific personalities, and other such events.

It reads that parents have also complained about similar concerns. “Keeping this scenario in view it is as such enjoined upon all the principals, ZEO, and headmasters of all the educational institutions in Sopore to convey this office for permission before conducting any such program,” it added.

(With inputs from KNO)